Dungannon fail in challenge over Ryan Harpur's cup final red card

Dungannon won the League Cup final 3-1 against Ballymena on 17 February
Dungannon Swifts skipper Ryan Harpur will start a three-match suspension on Monday after failing to get his League Cup final red card overturned.

The 29-year-old midfielder was dismissed for an 82nd-minute clash with Ballymena player Kofi Balmer.

Dungannon challenged the decision made by referee Tim Marshall and the case was considered by the Irish FA's disciplinary committee on Wednesday.

It ruled that it had not been proved the red card was an obvious mistake.

"The committee, having heard from the parties and considered all the evidence, including footage supplied by both parties, concluded that the Dungannon's challenge did not meet the standard," said an IFA statement.

"This is subject to the usual right of appeal."

Harpur can play in Saturday's league match away to Premiership leaders Crusaders but will then sit out Dungannon's next three games.

