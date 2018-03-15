Besiktas charged by Uefa after cat wanders onto pitch during Bayern Munich game

Ginger cat on the pitch in Turkey
The ginger cat wandered onto the pitch in the 49th minute in Turkey

Besiktas have been charged by Uefa after a cat wandered onto the pitch during the Champions League last-16 defeat by Bayern Munich.

English referee Michael Oliver stopped play in the second half at Vodafone Park until the cat left the pitch.

The exact charge is "insufficient organisation", while the Turkish club has also been charged with "throwing objects and blocked stairways".

The case will be heard by Uefa's disciplinary body on 31 May.

Bayern won 3-1 on the night and 8-1 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals and fans of the German club voted the cat as their man of the match.

Bayern Twitter poll

