Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, SFA chief executive

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

On-loan winger Patrick Roberts has given Celtic supporters the clearest indication he would be willing to extend his stay beyond this summer. (Daily Record)

Celtic have opened talks with defender Kristoffer Ajer over a new long-term contract, with the 19-year-old currently committed until 2020. (Sun)

Alastair Johnston has still to be passed as a "fit and proper person" by the Scottish FA, despite serving as a Rangers board member for the past nine months. (Daily Record)

Steven Naismith says he would happily convert his Hearts loan into a permanent transfer but remains on a lucrative contract at Norwich City until the summer of 2019. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Naismith has scored once in nine appearances since joining Hearts on loan in January

Partick Thistle chairman David Beattie gives Firhill general manager Ian Maxwell his blessing to take the Scottish FA's chief executive job and backs him to repair damage done by Stewart Regan. (Daily Record)

Ian Maxwell has what it takes to put SFA's house in order insists Ayr United boss Ian McCall, who worked with him at Firhill. (Daily Record)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon hasn't given up hope of signing goalkeeper Scott Bain in the summer despite his impressive derby debut for Celtic. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon says he cannot condone the actions of shamed TV pundit Jamie Carragher but has called for a degree of understanding, arguing that most people do not realise the provocations faced by people in the public eye. (Scotsman)

Celtic have asked Liverpool to provide the opposition for captain Scott Brown's testimonial this summer. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former midfielder and assistant manager John Collins says Celtic skipper Scott Brown can continue to dominate Glasgow derbies for years to come - after calling time on his Scotland career. (Herald)

Scott Brown called time on his international career last month

Aberdeen's Scottish Cup hero Freddie Woodman says he hates penalty practice after saving three spot-kicks against Kilmarnock on Tuesday. (Scotsman)

Hamilton defender Xavier Tomas thought he'd seen it in all in Greek football before PAOK Salonika's president ran onto the pitch with a gun tucked into his waist during Sunday's match with AEK Athens. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Prop WP Nel savours a frontline start for Scotland against Italy on Saturday after two years of injury hell. (Daily Mail)