Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 1.
Paris Saint Germain 2-1 Angers
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain moved 17 points clear in Ligue 1 with victory over Angers.
Unai Emery's side need just 11 points from eight games to claim the title for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
Striker Mbappe stroked in a finish from Julian Draxler's through ball but midfielder Thiago Motta was then given a straight red for PSG for a stamp.
Mbappe made it 2-0 from Angel Di Maria's cutback before Karl Toko Ekambi pulled a goal back for the visitors.
Despite conceding with just 15 minutes remaining, PSG hung on to their 100% winning record at home in the league this season.
They can take a step closer to the title when they travel to Nice on Sunday (kick-off 12:00 GMT).
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Trapp
- 32Dani AlvesBooked at 57mins
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 6Verratti
- 8MottaBooked at 16mins
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forNkunkuat 76'minutes
- 29Mbappé
- 9CavaniSubstituted forRabiotat 58'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forLo Celsoat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Areola
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 18Lo Celso
- 24Nkunku
- 25Rabiot
- 33Rimane
- 37Weah
Angers
- 16Butelle
- 29Manceau
- 4Pavlovic
- 24ThomasBooked at 80mins
- 25BambaBooked at 33mins
- 18Santamaría
- 14KetkeophomphoneSubstituted forTouréat 58'minutes
- 12CoulibalySubstituted forGuillaumeat 78'minutes
- 5Mangani
- 20Tait
- 11KangaSubstituted forToko Ekambiat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Michel
- 7Toko Ekambi
- 8Traoré
- 10Sunu
- 19Guillaume
- 21Puyo
- 27Touré
- Referee:
- Sébastien Desiage
- Attendance:
- 46,757
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 1.
Attempt saved. Flavien Tait (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Mangani.
Attempt saved. Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Flavien Tait with a cross.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).
Flavien Tait (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Romain Thomas.
Attempt saved. Thomas Mangani (Angers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Baptiste Santamaría (Angers).
Corner, Angers. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Manceau.
Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Flavien Tait.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Romain Thomas (Angers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Flavien Tait with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Angers. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.
Booking
Romain Thomas (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Romain Thomas (Angers).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Mangani (Angers).
Substitution
Substitution, Angers. Baptiste Guillaume replaces Lassana Coulibaly.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Flavien Tait (Angers).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Julian Draxler.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 1. Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Flavien Tait with a through ball following a fast break.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Touré (Angers).
Attempt missed. Romain Thomas (Angers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Flavien Tait with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Angers. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ludovic Butelle.
Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe.
Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thomas Mangani.
Offside, Angers. Flavien Tait tries a through ball, but Karl Toko Ekambi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Ángel Di María.