Paris Saint Germain 2-1 Angers

Mbappe has scored 16 goals for PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain moved 17 points clear in Ligue 1 with victory over Angers.

Unai Emery's side need just 11 points from eight games to claim the title for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Striker Mbappe stroked in a finish from Julian Draxler's through ball but midfielder Thiago Motta was then given a straight red for PSG for a stamp.

Mbappe made it 2-0 from Angel Di Maria's cutback before Karl Toko Ekambi pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Despite conceding with just 15 minutes remaining, PSG hung on to their 100% winning record at home in the league this season.

They can take a step closer to the title when they travel to Nice on Sunday (kick-off 12:00 GMT).