Uefa Youth League: Chelsea and Manchester City reach semi-finals

Chelsea and Manchester City could meet in the final of the Uefa Youth League on 23 April in Nyon, Switzerland

Chelsea and Manchester City have both reached the semi-finals of the Uefa Youth League.

Chelsea Under-19s swept past their Real Madrid counterparts 4-2 at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium despite having Jacob Maddox sent off on 68 minutes.

City, meanwhile, beat a Liverpool side managed by former captain Steven Gerrard 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the City Football Academy.

City face Barcelona, and Chelsea meet Porto, with both matches on 20 April.

They will take place at Nyon's Colovray Stadium, which will also host the final three days later.

FA Youth Cup repeat?

Both City and Chelsea came from behind to progress, leaving open the possibility of a repeat of the past three FA Youth Cup finals. The Londoners have won all three.

City, who included England's Under-17 World Cup-winning captain Joel Latibeaudiere trailed to a goal from Curtis Jones.

Lukas Nmecha, who made his first-team debut at Leicester in the EFL Cup in December, levelled with a free-kick and goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw saved twice in the penalty shootout.