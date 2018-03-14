Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Arsenal20:05AC Milan
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v AC Milan

Aaron Ramsey Arsenal
Aaron Ramsey scored Arsenal's second goal against AC Milan in the San Siro during the first leg of their last-16 UEFA Europa League tie

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen to BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Arsenal have Shkodran Mustafi available for Thursday's Europa League last-16 second-leg match against AC Milan.

The 25-year-old Germany defender is fit after limping out of Sunday's win over Watford with a groin problem.

Hector Bellerin (knee) and Nacho Monreal (back) are also in contention but Alexandre Lacazette (knee) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles) remain out.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible, Danny Welbeck is expected to lead the line for Arsenal.

Best chance of a Champions League return

Recent results in the Premier League have left the Gunners 12 points adrift of the top four, and midfielder Aaron Ramsey admits winning the Europa League represents the club's best hope of returning to the Champions League next season.

Goals from Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have ensured Arsenal start the game with a healthy 2-0 lead from the first leg in Italy.

However, the Wales international stressed there is no room for complacency against Gennaro Gattuso's team.

"It's a massive opportunity for us so it's something we've got to be prepared to give everything for to try to achieve," Ramsey said.

"This game is very important for us and our season. We saw how good they are, we can't take our foot off the gas.

"It's important we treat it as 0-0 and go out there for the win."

The Rossoneri have travelled to London without full-backs Davide Calabria (calf) and Ignazio Abate (muscle injury).

Gattuso is already without first-choice right-back Andrea Conti and on-loan Sunderland forward, Fabio Borini, may be asked to fill in.

The seven-time Champions League winners were already without their first-choice right-back Andrea Conti (knee).

Andre Silva is also expected to challenge Patrick Cutrone, 20, for a starting berth after scoring his first Serie A goal for the club, a late winner, in their 1-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 15th March 2018

  • ArsenalArsenal20:05AC MilanAC Milan
  • Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow16:00Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
  • Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao18:00MarseilleMarseille
  • Dynamo KievDynamo Kiev18:00LazioLazio
  • Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen18:00SportingSporting Lisbon
  • Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg18:00RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
  • RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg20:05B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
  • LyonLyon20:05CSKA MoscowCSKA Moscow

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired