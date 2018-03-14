Harry Kane: Tottenham & England striker out until April with ligament damage

Harry Kane has suffered three significant injuries to his right ankle in the past 18 months

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane suffered damaged ankle ligaments in Sunday's win over Bournemouth and will be out until next month.

Spurs said in a statement that "preliminary assessments" confirmed the injury after a scan on Monday.

Kane, who has scored 35 goals for Spurs this season, injured his right ankle in a collision with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The prognosis means he is set to be fit for England's World Cup campaign.

But the 24-year-old will miss Tottenham's FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea on Saturday, as well as two England friendly matches the following week.

Gareth Southgate's men travel to the Netherlands on 23 March before hosting Italy on 27 March.

England's first World Cup match is on 18 June against Tunisia.

Kane missed 10 games last season after suffering a similar injury to the same ankle in a game at Sunderland in September 2016.

He injured the same ankle again in Tottenham's FA Cup quarter-final victory over Millwall in March 2017. On that occasion he missed four weeks of action.

How Kane picked up latest ankle injury

Kane poked Christian Eriksen's cross into the net, but was rightly ruled to have been offside

Close-ups showed how Kane's ankle twisted under the challenge from Begovic, who was not to blame

Kane initially received treatment on the field