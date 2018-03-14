Rangers: Graeme Murty urges players to ignore critics after Old Firm loss

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says his players "cannot afford for one negative to derail everything"

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has told his players to ignore any criticisms of the team's display in the 3-2 defeat by Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

Murty's side led twice before losing to their Old Firm rivals, who were reduced to 10 men when Jozo Simunovic was sent off with the scoreline 2-2.

"We have to make sure that this group stay strong and all of that noise outside can stay outside," Murty said.

"The mark of the team is how we respond and I have to lift the boys up."

Rangers went into last weekend's derby on a run of six victories, and Murty wants to see a positive response from his players when they host Kilmarnock on Saturday.

"We know the distance we have come, we know the progression we have made and we can't afford for one negative to derail everything," Murty said.

"I have said to the players that every single man and his dog, who has an opinion, who is an expert, will write their column and will say all these things we didn't do and that I didn't do, that I needed to change this and I needed to do that, and that is no problem.

Graeme Murty said midfielder Jamie Murphy was Rangers' best player against Celtic

"We have to make sure that as a group we don't allow the noise outside to come inside.

"They also have a task to make sure that come Saturday we are back at the top of our game, our intensity and we get the proper result to make sure this doesn't continue. We want to finish the season off really strong, there is still lots to play for."

Murty also praised the impact of January signings Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin, who were all selected in Alex McLeish's Scotland squad for the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary.

"I am particularly pleased for Jamie and Jason; Russell is obviously a senior player who has been there before but those two guys since they came to the football club have really bought in and embraced what we are trying to do.

Striker Jason Cummings is one of three Rangers players called up to the Scotland squad

"They are big players for us, Jason has had to contain his frustration a little bit and it is much to his credit that he has, as it is that he has managed to get the manager's attention through the time he has had.

"Jamie has been very consistently high performing and I thought arguably he was our best player against Celtic. His composure and quality on the ball is always an outlet for us and it is richly deserved for all three of them.

"It is proof that what the club are doing is working and it is also proof that what the players are doing is working, we just have to make sure we enhance that and embrace it.

"We need to make sure we continue to move forward and don't get content. Why stop at three players in the squad? We have got other players who should be pushing on and trying and striving to get into that squad - that is their challenge."