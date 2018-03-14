BBC Sport - Aberdeen's Freddie Woodman saves three shootout penalties in cup victory

Woodman saves three shootout penalties

Aberdeen goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, on loan from Newcastle, stops three Kilmarnock penalties in a shootout after the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Rugby Park ends all square.

