BBC Sport - Aberdeen's Freddie Woodman saves three shootout penalties in cup victory
Woodman saves three shootout penalties
- From the section Aberdeen
Aberdeen goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, on loan from Newcastle, stops three Kilmarnock penalties in a shootout after the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Rugby Park ends all square.
