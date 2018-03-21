Maidstone United 2-2 Macclesfield Town

Macclesfield moved three points clear at the top of the National League after they were forced to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw at Maidstone.

The Silkmen almost went ahead in the sixth minute but Elliott Durrell's shot struck a post.

Maidstone took the lead shortly afterwards when visiting goalkeeper Shwan Jalal could only parry a Joe Anderson free-kick and Alex Wynter was quickest to react and tap home.

Nathan Blissett cracked the crossbar for Macclesfield just before the break and the visitors did level after 52 minutes when Danny Whitaker took advantage of a mix-up in the home defence to score.

John Askey's table-topping side went ahead with 15 minutes remaining when the lively Durrell cut inside and curled the ball home with the outside of his boot.

Maidstone had hit the crossbar shortly before Ross Lafayette fired in the equaliser with seven minutes remaining.

