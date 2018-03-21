Match ends, Maidstone United 2, Macclesfield Town 2.
Maidstone United 2-2 Macclesfield Town
Macclesfield moved three points clear at the top of the National League after they were forced to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw at Maidstone.
The Silkmen almost went ahead in the sixth minute but Elliott Durrell's shot struck a post.
Maidstone took the lead shortly afterwards when visiting goalkeeper Shwan Jalal could only parry a Joe Anderson free-kick and Alex Wynter was quickest to react and tap home.
Nathan Blissett cracked the crossbar for Macclesfield just before the break and the visitors did level after 52 minutes when Danny Whitaker took advantage of a mix-up in the home defence to score.
John Askey's table-topping side went ahead with 15 minutes remaining when the lively Durrell cut inside and curled the ball home with the outside of his boot.
Maidstone had hit the crossbar shortly before Ross Lafayette fired in the equaliser with seven minutes remaining.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 22De Havilland
- 14ReasonSubstituted forPhillipsat 66'minutes
- 8LewisBooked at 45mins
- 5WynterSubstituted forLuerat 83'minutes
- 2Hare
- 13Anderson
- 3Finney
- 19Turgott
- 7Loza
- 9Sam-YorkeSubstituted forLafayetteat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Paxman
- 11Wraight
- 29Lafayette
- 36Luer
- 37Phillips
Macclesfield
- 1JalalBooked at 30mins
- 2Hodgkiss
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 4Lowe
- 17Evans
- 15Kennedy
- 7Durrell
- 16Hancox
- 13Blissett
- 18Whitehead
- 23Whitaker
Substitutes
- 5Pilkington
- 8Marsh
- 9Wilson
- 12Ramsbottom
- 20Burgess
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
- Attendance:
- 1,994
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidstone United 2, Macclesfield Town 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Greg Luer replaces Alex Wynter.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 2, Macclesfield Town 2. Ross Lafayette (Maidstone United).
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 1, Macclesfield Town 2. Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Ross Lafayette replaces Delano Sam-Yorke.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Michael Phillips replaces Jai Reason.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 1, Macclesfield Town 1. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidstone United 1, Macclesfield Town 0.
Booking
Stuart Lewis (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidstone United 1, Macclesfield Town 0.
Booking
Shwan Jalal (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 1, Macclesfield Town 0. Alex Wynter (Maidstone United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.