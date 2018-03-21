National League
Maidstone United2Macclesfield2

Maidstone United 2-2 Macclesfield Town

Macclesfield moved three points clear at the top of the National League after they were forced to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw at Maidstone.

The Silkmen almost went ahead in the sixth minute but Elliott Durrell's shot struck a post.

Maidstone took the lead shortly afterwards when visiting goalkeeper Shwan Jalal could only parry a Joe Anderson free-kick and Alex Wynter was quickest to react and tap home.

Nathan Blissett cracked the crossbar for Macclesfield just before the break and the visitors did level after 52 minutes when Danny Whitaker took advantage of a mix-up in the home defence to score.

John Askey's table-topping side went ahead with 15 minutes remaining when the lively Durrell cut inside and curled the ball home with the outside of his boot.

Maidstone had hit the crossbar shortly before Ross Lafayette fired in the equaliser with seven minutes remaining.

Line-ups

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 22De Havilland
  • 14ReasonSubstituted forPhillipsat 66'minutes
  • 8LewisBooked at 45mins
  • 5WynterSubstituted forLuerat 83'minutes
  • 2Hare
  • 13Anderson
  • 3Finney
  • 19Turgott
  • 7Loza
  • 9Sam-YorkeSubstituted forLafayetteat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Paxman
  • 11Wraight
  • 29Lafayette
  • 36Luer
  • 37Phillips

Macclesfield

  • 1JalalBooked at 30mins
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 4Lowe
  • 17Evans
  • 15Kennedy
  • 7Durrell
  • 16Hancox
  • 13Blissett
  • 18Whitehead
  • 23Whitaker

Substitutes

  • 5Pilkington
  • 8Marsh
  • 9Wilson
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 20Burgess
Referee:
Adrian Quelch
Attendance:
1,994

Live Text

Match ends, Maidstone United 2, Macclesfield Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidstone United 2, Macclesfield Town 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Greg Luer replaces Alex Wynter.

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 2, Macclesfield Town 2. Ross Lafayette (Maidstone United).

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 1, Macclesfield Town 2. Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Ross Lafayette replaces Delano Sam-Yorke.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Michael Phillips replaces Jai Reason.

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 1, Macclesfield Town 1. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidstone United 1, Macclesfield Town 0.

Booking

Stuart Lewis (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidstone United 1, Macclesfield Town 0.

Booking

Shwan Jalal (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 1, Macclesfield Town 0. Alex Wynter (Maidstone United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield38219853411272
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United381113144657-1146
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow36912154350-739
21Solihull Moors38109194053-1339
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

