Barrow 1-2 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool came out on top in a relegation six-pointer at Barrow as Carl Magnay's stunning strike earned them a 2-1 victory.

Pools, who look set to be taken over by Raj Singh this week, moved above their opponents and three points clear of the bottom four with their first away win since October.

The visitors dominated the early stages but it was Barrow who took the lead against the run of play in the 18th minute when former Pools striker Luke James was played in by Donovan Makoma and he slotted the ball under goalkeeper Scott Loach.

Hartlepool hauled themselves level in first-half stoppage-time when a long ball over the top was flicked on by Jake Cassidy and when Rhys Oates collided with Steve Arnold, the loose ball fell to Conor Newton who scored from a tight angle.

The visitors took the lead early in the second half when defender Magnay let fly with an audacious 35-yard effort which sailed into the top corner.

Michael Woods brought a good save from Arnold with a low shot and substitute Devante Rodney saw a curling first-time strike clawed away as Hartlepool comfortably held on.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.