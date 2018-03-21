National League
Barrow1Hartlepool2

Barrow 1-2 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool came out on top in a relegation six-pointer at Barrow as Carl Magnay's stunning strike earned them a 2-1 victory.

Pools, who look set to be taken over by Raj Singh this week, moved above their opponents and three points clear of the bottom four with their first away win since October.

The visitors dominated the early stages but it was Barrow who took the lead against the run of play in the 18th minute when former Pools striker Luke James was played in by Donovan Makoma and he slotted the ball under goalkeeper Scott Loach.

Hartlepool hauled themselves level in first-half stoppage-time when a long ball over the top was flicked on by Jake Cassidy and when Rhys Oates collided with Steve Arnold, the loose ball fell to Conor Newton who scored from a tight angle.

The visitors took the lead early in the second half when defender Magnay let fly with an audacious 35-yard effort which sailed into the top corner.

Michael Woods brought a good save from Arnold with a low shot and substitute Devante Rodney saw a curling first-time strike clawed away as Hartlepool comfortably held on.

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 1Arnold
  • 25Cook
  • 6Diarra
  • 14Hall
  • 11Bauress
  • 8MacDonald
  • 4James
  • 22MakomaSubstituted forJonesat 81'minutes
  • 17WaterstonSubstituted forHoltat 69'minutes
  • 24James
  • 26WaltersSubstituted forWhiteat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 9White
  • 16Holt
  • 19Diagne
  • 21Barthram

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 2Magnay
  • 5HarrisonSubstituted forOwenat 90+5'minutes
  • 23Laing
  • 3Adams
  • 24Newton
  • 4Featherstone
  • 18HawkinsSubstituted forHawkesat 86'minutes
  • 14Woods
  • 9Cassidy
  • 11OatesSubstituted forRodneyat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Munns
  • 13Catterick
  • 15Hawkes
  • 21Rodney
  • 31Owen
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
1,018

Live Text

Match ends, Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jacob Owen replaces Scott Harrison.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Hawkes replaces Lewis Hawkins.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Dan Jones replaces Donovan Makoma.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Lewis Walters.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Rhys Oates.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Grant Holt replaces Nathan Waterston.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 2. Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 1. Conor Newton (Hartlepool United).

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 0. Luke James (Barrow).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield38219853411272
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United381113144657-1146
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow36912154350-739
21Solihull Moors38109194053-1339
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

