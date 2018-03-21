Match ends, Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 2.
Barrow 1-2 Hartlepool United
Hartlepool came out on top in a relegation six-pointer at Barrow as Carl Magnay's stunning strike earned them a 2-1 victory.
Pools, who look set to be taken over by Raj Singh this week, moved above their opponents and three points clear of the bottom four with their first away win since October.
The visitors dominated the early stages but it was Barrow who took the lead against the run of play in the 18th minute when former Pools striker Luke James was played in by Donovan Makoma and he slotted the ball under goalkeeper Scott Loach.
Hartlepool hauled themselves level in first-half stoppage-time when a long ball over the top was flicked on by Jake Cassidy and when Rhys Oates collided with Steve Arnold, the loose ball fell to Conor Newton who scored from a tight angle.
The visitors took the lead early in the second half when defender Magnay let fly with an audacious 35-yard effort which sailed into the top corner.
Michael Woods brought a good save from Arnold with a low shot and substitute Devante Rodney saw a curling first-time strike clawed away as Hartlepool comfortably held on.
Line-ups
Barrow
- 1Arnold
- 25Cook
- 6Diarra
- 14Hall
- 11Bauress
- 8MacDonald
- 4James
- 22MakomaSubstituted forJonesat 81'minutes
- 17WaterstonSubstituted forHoltat 69'minutes
- 24James
- 26WaltersSubstituted forWhiteat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 9White
- 16Holt
- 19Diagne
- 21Barthram
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 2Magnay
- 5HarrisonSubstituted forOwenat 90+5'minutes
- 23Laing
- 3Adams
- 24Newton
- 4Featherstone
- 18HawkinsSubstituted forHawkesat 86'minutes
- 14Woods
- 9Cassidy
- 11OatesSubstituted forRodneyat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Munns
- 13Catterick
- 15Hawkes
- 21Rodney
- 31Owen
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 1,018
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jacob Owen replaces Scott Harrison.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Hawkes replaces Lewis Hawkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Dan Jones replaces Donovan Makoma.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Lewis Walters.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Rhys Oates.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Grant Holt replaces Nathan Waterston.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 2. Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 1. Conor Newton (Hartlepool United).
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 1, Hartlepool United 0. Luke James (Barrow).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.