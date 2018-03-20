Rochdale 0-2 Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood boosted their League Two survival hopes after they claimed a 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Rochdale.

Paddy Madden broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 63rd minute with substitute Jordy Hiwula making sure of the result with a goal a minute from time.

The result saw the Cod Army move two points clear of the relegation zone, where Rochdale remained - six points from safety.

Dale dominated possession for long periods of the game but rarely looked like breaking down a resolute Fleetwood defence.

And when the chance to hit the home side on the counter came, Fleetwood were clinical. Defender Ashley Eastham came close on the hour mark with a downward header on target, his effort turned away by Dale stopper Josh Lillis.

But the respite did not last long for Keith Hill's relegation-threatened side and they conceded in the 63rd minute. Kyle Dempsey was the architect, driving 30 yards into Dale territory before seeing his shot parried by Lillis, Madden then showed his poacher's instincts as he seized on the loose ball to head home the opener.

Alex Dobre and Brad Inman both saw shots blocked as Dale looked to turn up the pressure late on, but Alex Cairns in the Fleetwood goal was rarely tested.

And the visitors made the game safe in the 89th minute when Hiwula slotted home.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.