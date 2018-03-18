Women's FA Cup: Liverpool Ladies 0-3 Chelsea Ladies

Katie Chapman has won the Women's FA Cup on nine occasions

Chelsea cruised into the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup with a comprehensive victory at Liverpool.

The visitors took the lead when Jonna Andersson tapped home a cross from Drew Spence and Katie Chapman's header made it 2-0 at the break.

Maren Mjelde scored from the penalty spot after Gemma Davison was brought down in the area by Alex Greenwood.

Chapman came close to a fourth but Reds keeper Siobhan Chamberlain did well to turn her shot around the post.

The match at Valerie Park was the only one of the four ties scheduled to be played on Sunday to take place after snow meant the other three quarter-finals - Arsenal v Charlton, Durham v Everton and Sunderland v Manchester City - were all postponed.

Liverpool: Chamberlain, Harris, Murray, Ingle, Greenwood, Rodgers, Coombs, Longhurst, Weir, Hodson, Clarke.

Subs: Flaherty, Roberts, Babajide, Johnson.

Chelsea: Telford, Bright, Mjelde, Eriksson, Davison, Chapman, Spence, Andersson, Cuthbert, Aluko, Bachmann.

Subs: Lindahl, Thorisdottir, Rafferty, Ji, Kirby.

Goals: Andersson 21, Chapman 45, Mjelde 58 (pen)