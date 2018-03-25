Women's FA Cup: Durham Women 1-6 Everton Ladies

From the section

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk's third goal of the game made it 5-0 after 63 minutes

Everton reached the Women's FA Cup semi-finals with a convincing win at second-tier Durham as striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk netted a hat-trick.

Top-flight Everton, who reached 2014's final and last won the cup in 2010, clinically saw off the part-time hosts.

Olivia Chance, Dan Turner and Jodie Brett's goals added to Sweetman-Kirk's treble, while Sarah Robson netted Durham's second-half consolation.

The Toffees will host Arsenal or third-tier Charlton in 15 April's semi-final.

The London clubs' last-eight tie did not kick off until 14:00 on Sunday.