Women's FA Cup: Durham Women 1-6 Everton Ladies
Everton reached the Women's FA Cup semi-finals with a convincing win at second-tier Durham as striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk netted a hat-trick.
Top-flight Everton, who reached 2014's final and last won the cup in 2010, clinically saw off the part-time hosts.
Olivia Chance, Dan Turner and Jodie Brett's goals added to Sweetman-Kirk's treble, while Sarah Robson netted Durham's second-half consolation.
The Toffees will host Arsenal or third-tier Charlton in 15 April's semi-final.
The London clubs' last-eight tie did not kick off until 14:00 on Sunday.