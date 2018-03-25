Women's FA Cup: Arsenal Women 5-0 Charlton Women

From the section

Jordan Nobbs' long-range effort made it 5-0 in the penultimate minute of the 90

Record 14-time winners Arsenal progressed to another Women's FA Cup semi-final as they beat Charlton, the lowest-ranked side remaining this term.

The part-time, third-tier side battled well defensively before half-time, yet trailed to Kim Little's early penalty.

But Heather O'Reilly, Vivianne Miedema, Danielle Carter and Jordan Nobbs all scored as the top-tier Gunners asserted their authority in the second half.

They will travel to Everton in April's semi-final, after they beat Durham.