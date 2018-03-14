Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, SFA chief executive

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Partick Thistle's Ian Maxwell is set to become the next chief executive of the Scottish FA after stepping down from the governing body's board. (Herald)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes calls on the SFA to review bookings rule after Graeme Shinnie, Kenny McLean and Shay Logan were ruled out of their Scottish Cup semi-final with Motherwell. (Sun)

Rangers boss Graeme Murty insists he will learn from the experience of Sunday's 3-2 loss to Celtic ahead of next month's Scottish Cup semi-final rematch. (Sun)

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs reckons Southampton have no chance of luring Brendan Rodgers away from Parkhead. (Daily Record)

Manager Craig Levein is ready to rip apart his underperforming Hearts squad over the summer and is looking to sign at least nine new players. (Daily Express)

New Scotland coach James McFadden targets finally ending the nation's major tournament heartache. (Daily Record)

Scotland coach Peter Grant believes Kieran Tierney can emulate his "world-class" former Celtic team-mate Danny McGrain but does not think the 20-year-old should have to swap flanks for the national side as McGrain did throughout much of the 1970s. (Scotsman)

Scotland U21 head coach Scot Gemmill is sure of Harvey St Clair's desire to play for the country of his mother's birth after calling up the Chelsea winger. (Scotsman)

Ex-Rangers defender Sergio Porrini believes his old club has closed the gap on Celtic and predicts a much closer title race next season. (Sun)

St Johnstone veteran Chris Millar believes the Perth club's golden oldies can teach Hibs' up-and-coming stars a lesson on Friday evening. (Sun)

Ross County interim co-manager Steven Ferguson believes the Staggies can't just rely on their supporters to lift them as they battle to avoid relegation from the top flight. (Press & Journal)

On-loan Hibernian striker Jamie MacLaren is hoping his Edinburgh derby goal can send him on a welcome scoring spree as he eyes a place in Australia's World Cup squad. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Rangers loan star Gregory Vignal has dreams of becoming the manager at Ibrox one day after joining the club's youth coaching set-up (Sun)

Raith Rovers launch an investigation following allegations that their supporters racially abused Ayr United's Declan McDaid. (Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Golf has received a timely £150,000 boost in its bid to increase participation in the sport among women and girls, with half of that money coming from the R&A. (Scotsman)

Scots are involved in seven of the 11 finals being played today at the British Isles indoor bowling championships in Paisley. (Scotsman, print edition)