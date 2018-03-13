Joe Gormley's late goal earns Cliftonville a 1-0 win over holders Linfield in the Irish Cup quarter-final at Windsor Park.

Linfield looked the better side in the first half as Mark Stafford headed against the woodwork but the Reds improved in the second half as Gormley hit his 25th goal of the season.

The Reds will face Loughgall in the semi-finals.