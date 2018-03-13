BBC Sport - Coleraine battle past a strong Glentoran challenge to reach Irish Cup semi-finals

Bannsiders battle past Glens to reach semis

Darren McCauley's early goal is enough to give Coleraine victory over an improving Glentoran side in the Irish Cup quarter-final at the Showgrounds.

Glentoran created a series of second-half chances but were denied on several occasions by a man-of-the-match display from Bannsiders keeper Chris Johns.

Coleraine will face Larne in the Irish Cup semi-finals.

