BBC Sport - Coleraine battle past a strong Glentoran challenge to reach Irish Cup semi-finals
Bannsiders battle past Glens to reach semis
Darren McCauley's early goal is enough to give Coleraine victory over an improving Glentoran side in the Irish Cup quarter-final at the Showgrounds.
Glentoran created a series of second-half chances but were denied on several occasions by a man-of-the-match display from Bannsiders keeper Chris Johns.
Coleraine will face Larne in the Irish Cup semi-finals.
