Mark Hughes: Southampton in talks with former Stoke manager

Mark Hughes has taken charge of 445 Premier League games across five different managerial jobs

Former Stoke boss Mark Hughes is in talks with Southampton over becoming the Premier League club's next manager.

Saints sacked Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday, with the team just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

They had won once in 17 games, with eight matches left this season.

Hughes, 54, was sacked by Stoke in January, leaving the club in the relegation zone after four and a half years in the job.

The Welshman has taken charge of 445 Premier League matches for Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke.

He also spent two years at Southampton from 1998 to 2000 during his playing career.

Southampton hope to have their new boss in place before facing Wigan on Sunday for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

They were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle on Saturday and their next league game is away to West Ham United on 31 March.

Whoever is appointed will be the club's fifth permanent manager in the five years since Mauricio Pochettino, now Spurs manager, replaced Nigel Adkins.