Danny Rose: Portsmouth midfielder signs one year contract extension

Danny Rose's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Portsmouth midfielder Danny Rose has signed a one-year contract extension with the League One club, securing his future until the summer of 2019.

The 30-year-old, currently sidelined with a broken leg, was a key figure in last season's League Two title success.

"It's great news for us and Danny that he is going to be here next season," said assistant manager Joe Gallen.

"We've missed him since he broke his leg and are pleased he is on the road to recovery."

Rose has scored five goals in 59 appearances since joining Pompey in the summer of 2016, but broke his leg in December's win against Northampton.

"Danny is working hard in the gym and will hopefully be out running pretty soon and available for pre-season," added Gallen.