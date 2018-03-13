Gary Fraser: Morton sign Partick Thistle midfielder on emergency loan

Gary Fraser has only played twice this season for Partick Thistle

Greenock Morton have signed Partick Thistle midfielder Gary Fraser on an emergency loan until 21 May.

Fraser, 23, could play for Jim Duffy's side in Tuesday's Championship meeting with Livingston.

Morton are third in the division and in contention to seal a promotion play-off place for the second year running.

Duffy said: "He's got a good range of passing, can get into the box, score goals, he's a good acquisition and will complement the players we have."

Fraser previously played for Hamilton Academical and was initially loaned to Thistle by Bolton Wanderers, securing a formal move in 2014.

However, injuries have restricted him to only two appearances this season, having made none last term.

Duffy explained on Morton's website he had hoped Robert Thomson and Lee Kilday would be back from injury to bolster his midfield options.

"Unfortunately, that's not been the case, so with the games coming thick and fast, we felt it was important to strengthen," the manager explained.