Scottish League One leaders Raith Rovers slip up again as Forfar win

Matthew Aitken has now scored seven times for Forfar this season

Matthew Aitken scored twice as Raith Rovers missed a chance to extend their lead at the top of League One after they lost 2-1 away to Forfar Athletic.

It means Ayr United, who are a point behind, have a chance to go top when they face Arbroath on Wednesday.

Alloa Athletic also missed a chance to move above Arbroath into third as they lost 2-1 at home to East Fife.

Albion Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw at home by bottom side Queen's Park and Airdrieonians beat Stranraer 2-1.

The league leaders, who also lost to Ayr last week, fell behind to an Aitken strike midway through the second half at Station Park.

Striker Aitken struck again from close range and, although Lewis Vaughan got one back for Rovers within two minutes, Forfar held on for the final 12 minutes to secure a win that takes them out of the relegation play-off spot above Albion Rovers.

Alloa's promotion hopes were dented by a crazy 12-minute spell in the second half at Recreation Park.

Kevin Smith fired the opener for East Fife after 54 minutes and, although Garry Fleming equalised from the penalty spot after Mark Lamont fouled Steve Hetherington four minutes later, Chris Duggan's long-range drive restored the lead within another four minutes.

Alloa's hopes of a second equaliser were hampered by Fleming being dismissed soon after for a foul on Kevin Smith and the Fifers held on for a win that moves them to within six points of their hosts and Arbroath.

Stranraer drop behind East Fife after a loss in Airdrie that came despite Kyle Turner giving them the lead within four minutes from the penalty spot after David Brownlie fouled Stephen Okoh.

The Diamonds were level within six minutes, another from the penalty spot, Ryan Conroy converting following Scott Robertson's foul on Darryl Duffy, who went on to fire the winner 20 minutes from time.

Bottom side Queen's Park fell behind midway through the first half in Coatbridge as Ross Davidson fired the opener from close range.

The visitors' Sean Burns powered the equaliser six minutes after the break and, with no more goals, Albion drop into the relegation play-off space a point behind Forfar but with two games in hand while the Spiders remain four adrift of their hosts.