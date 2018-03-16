BBC Sport - Man Utd v Brighton: When the teams met in the 1983 FA Cup final
Football was very different in 1983...
- From the section FA Cup
BBC Sport looks back at the 1983 FA Cup final between Brighton and Manchester United, as the teams prepare to meet in this year's competition.
