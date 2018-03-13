Scotland U21s call on Chelsea's Harvey St Clair, Anthony Ralston returns

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston returns to Scot Gemmill's squad

Chelsea winger Harvey St Clair and MK Dons striker Robbie Muirhead have been called up to the Scotland U21 squad for the for the first time.

Dundee United goalkeeper Josh Donaldson has also been called up for the European Championship qualifier away to Andorra on 23 March.

Regulars Oli McBurnie and Scott McKenna have been called up to the senior side.

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston is included after recovering from knee surgery.

Scotland sit fourth in Group 4 after five matches, following a damaging home-double header in November, drawing with Latvia and losing to Ukraine.

West Brom forward Oliver Burke missed those games through injury but is fit again, while Kilmarnock's Eamonn Brophy is added to the forward options.

Head coach Scot Gemmill will be assisted by former Dundee United and Falkirk boss Peter Houston, who was on the senior coaching staff during Craig Levein's reign as Scotland manager.

Former assistant Peter Grant has been promoted to aid new national boss Alex McLeish.

Scotland Under-21s have not qualified for the European Championship since 1996.

Scotland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Josh Donaldson (Dundee United), Ross Doohan (Celtic), Ryan Fulton (Hamilton)

Defenders: Jason Kerr (St Johnstone), Calvin Miller (Celtic), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Liam Smith (Hearts, on loan at St Mirren), John Souttar (Hearts), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock), Iain Wilson (Kilmarnock)

Midfielders: Liam Burt (Rangers, on loan at Dumbarton), Allan Campbell (Motherwell), Greg Docherty (Rangers), Kyle Magennis (St Mirren), Stephen Mallan (Barnsley), Lewis Morgan (Celtic, on loan at St Mirren), Harvey St Clair (Chelsea)

Forwards: Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock), Oliver Burke (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Hardie (Rangers, on loan at Livingston), Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons), Scott Wright (Aberdeen)