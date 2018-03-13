Jamie Carragher: Police speak to driver who filmed spitting incident

Media playback is not supported on this device Carragher sorry for 'awful behaviour'

Greater Manchester Police have spoken to the motorist who filmed Jamie Carragher spitting towards his car while both were driving on Saturday.

Enquiries are continuing but it is understood both Carragher's actions and the filming of the incident while driving could be punishable.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher, 40, has apologised and been suspended by Sky Sports for whom he is a pundit.

The incident occurred after Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Carragher, who has yet to be contacted by police, said he was "goaded three/four times while being filmed" but that there was "no excuse".

Greater Manchester Police said on Monday they were not investigating the incident, and had received no complaint from the man driving the car.

But after the video was obtained by the Mirror and was widely distributed, police contacted the man who filmed the incident.

Carragher said on Monday he would accept any consequences.

He said: "I'm in no position to question or disagree if someone wants to have a pop or the police want to speak to me. I've done a bad thing and have to accept whatever comes my way.

"I'm upset for them, my family and everyone involved. It's been something we all could have done without but all I can do now is apologise."

In the video, Carragher exchanges waves with the other driver before they both wind down their car windows.

The man can then be heard shouting: "Unlucky Jamie, lad. Two-one."

Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool and won 38 England caps, reacts by leaning out of his window and spitting towards the car, hitting the man's daughter, who is sitting in the front passenger seat.

Speaking to the BBC on Monday, Carragher said: "It looks awful and I accept that. It's not something I've done before and not something I'll do again.

"It's a stain on my character and I have to accept that."

Carragher, who has two children, said he would condemn someone else had they behaved in a similar way.

"If I was watching someone do that, I'd be commenting or tweeting about it myself," he said. "There's not a person in the world who can condone spitting, no matter what's gone on.

"I knew there was someone else in the car, and I knew it was a female, but I didn't know it was a young girl.

"When I lost it, my rage was focused on the man across me with a camera in his hand, but no matter what he was doing my reaction was unacceptable."