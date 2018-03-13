Paul Paton: Plymouth Argyle sign former St Johnstone midfielder

From the section

Paul Paton has won five Northern Ireland caps after making his debut against Uruguay in May 2014

Plymouth Argyle have boosted their squad by signing former St Johnstone midfielder Paul Paton.

The 30-year-old joins the League One promotion hopefuls as a free agent, having been released by the Scottish club in January.

Northern Ireland international Paton began his career at Queen's Park before spells at Partick and Dundee United.

He made 19 appearances for St Johnstone this season, the last in a 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Albion Rovers.

Details of Paton's deal with Plymouth have not been disclosed.

Born in Paisley, he qualifies for Northern Ireland through his father.

