Sunderland defender Michael Ledger joins Norwegian club
- From the section Sunderland
Sunderland centre-back Michael Ledger has signed for Norwegian club Notodden FK after being recalled from a season-long loan spell at Hartlepool United.
The 21-year-old made 11 appearances for Pools after joining them last August, but struggled with injury problems.
He has agreed a permanent deal with Notodden, who were promoted to Norway's second tier last summer.
Ledger previously played 13 top-flight games for Viking Stavanger during a loan spell from April to June 2017.
