Northampton Town 1-1 Shrewsbury Town

Northampton players celebrate Shay Facey's goal

Shrewsbury missed the chance to go top of League One as they were held at relegation-threatened Northampton.

Joe Bunney crossed for fellow wing-back Shay Facey to turn in at the back post and put the Cobblers in front.

Both sides went down to 10 men when Abu Ogogo and John-Joe O'Toole were shown straight reds for sparking a melee.

Minutes later Shrewsbury levelled through Jon Nolan's low 20-yard strike and the visitors were denied victory as Omar Beckles headed against the bar.

The point leaves Paul Hurst's side second, one point behind leaders Blackburn and four points clear of third-placed Wigan, who have three games in hand on them.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Northampton remain in the drop zone on goal difference, with Fleetwood winning at Rochdale, and have just one win from their past nine matches.