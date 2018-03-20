League One
Northampton1Shrewsbury1

Northampton Town 1-1 Shrewsbury Town

Northampton players celebrate Shay Facey's goal
Northampton players celebrate Shay Facey's goal

Shrewsbury missed the chance to go top of League One as they were held at relegation-threatened Northampton.

Joe Bunney crossed for fellow wing-back Shay Facey to turn in at the back post and put the Cobblers in front.

Both sides went down to 10 men when Abu Ogogo and John-Joe O'Toole were shown straight reds for sparking a melee.

Minutes later Shrewsbury levelled through Jon Nolan's low 20-yard strike and the visitors were denied victory as Omar Beckles headed against the bar.

The point leaves Paul Hurst's side second, one point behind leaders Blackburn and four points clear of third-placed Wigan, who have three games in hand on them.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Northampton remain in the drop zone on goal difference, with Fleetwood winning at Rochdale, and have just one win from their past nine matches.

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 13O'Donnell
  • 2MoloneyBooked at 90mins
  • 6Taylor
  • 37Turnbull
  • 39BunneyBooked at 66mins
  • 24Facey
  • 21O'TooleBooked at 64mins
  • 29Grimes
  • 28PereiraSubstituted forMcWilliamsat 82'minutes
  • 10van VeenSubstituted forLuckassenat 59'minutes
  • 9MathisSubstituted forAriyibiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cornell
  • 5Barnett
  • 14Hoskins
  • 17McWilliams
  • 19Long
  • 42Luckassen
  • 45Ariyibi

Shrewsbury

  • 1Henderson
  • 17HendrieSubstituted forPayneat 59'minutes
  • 5Sadler
  • 22Nsiala
  • 6BecklesBooked at 32mins
  • 16Morris
  • 7Whalley
  • 8OgogoBooked at 65mins
  • 20NolanBooked at 84mins
  • 23Rodman
  • 9MorrisSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Lowe
  • 10Thomas
  • 11Gnahoua
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 15MacGillivray
  • 19Jones
  • 45Payne
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
4,788

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town).

Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Omar Beckles.

Booking

Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town).

Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Carlton Morris.

Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.

Attempt blocked. Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Booking

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town).

Gboly Ariyibi (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Shaun McWilliams replaces Hildeberto Pereira.

Attempt blocked. Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Gboly Ariyibi (Northampton Town).

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town).

Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town).

Foul by Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town).

Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Gboly Ariyibi replaces Boris Mathis.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Omar Beckles.

Attempt missed. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.

Goal!

Goal! Northampton Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 1. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryn Morris following a set piece situation.

Booking

Joe Bunney (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe Bunney (Northampton Town).

Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dismissal

Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Dismissal

John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Kevin Luckassen replaces Kevin van Veen.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury37229650282275
3Wigan34218563234071
4Rotherham372051263432065
5Scunthorpe381513105546958
6Plymouth37169124745257
7Peterborough3715111159471256
8Portsmouth37164174547-252
9Charlton361410124446-252
10Bristol Rovers37155175356-350
11Bradford36155164854-650
12Gillingham361213114240249
13Southend371211144355-1247
14Doncaster371113134544146
15Blackpool371113134448-446
16Oxford Utd36129155254-245
17Walsall371111154754-744
18Fleetwood37119174857-942
19Wimbledon37119173748-1142
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21Northampton381010183661-2540
22MK Dons37911173751-1438
23Rochdale35713153444-1034
24Bury3779213155-2430
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired