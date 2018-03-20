Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Northampton Town 1-1 Shrewsbury Town
Shrewsbury missed the chance to go top of League One as they were held at relegation-threatened Northampton.
Joe Bunney crossed for fellow wing-back Shay Facey to turn in at the back post and put the Cobblers in front.
Both sides went down to 10 men when Abu Ogogo and John-Joe O'Toole were shown straight reds for sparking a melee.
Minutes later Shrewsbury levelled through Jon Nolan's low 20-yard strike and the visitors were denied victory as Omar Beckles headed against the bar.
The point leaves Paul Hurst's side second, one point behind leaders Blackburn and four points clear of third-placed Wigan, who have three games in hand on them.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Northampton remain in the drop zone on goal difference, with Fleetwood winning at Rochdale, and have just one win from their past nine matches.
Line-ups
Northampton
- 13O'Donnell
- 2MoloneyBooked at 90mins
- 6Taylor
- 37Turnbull
- 39BunneyBooked at 66mins
- 24Facey
- 21O'TooleBooked at 64mins
- 29Grimes
- 28PereiraSubstituted forMcWilliamsat 82'minutes
- 10van VeenSubstituted forLuckassenat 59'minutes
- 9MathisSubstituted forAriyibiat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 5Barnett
- 14Hoskins
- 17McWilliams
- 19Long
- 42Luckassen
- 45Ariyibi
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 17HendrieSubstituted forPayneat 59'minutes
- 5Sadler
- 22Nsiala
- 6BecklesBooked at 32mins
- 16Morris
- 7Whalley
- 8OgogoBooked at 65mins
- 20NolanBooked at 84mins
- 23Rodman
- 9MorrisSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lowe
- 10Thomas
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 19Jones
- 45Payne
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 4,788
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town).
Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Omar Beckles.
Booking
Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town).
Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Carlton Morris.
Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Booking
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town).
Gboly Ariyibi (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Shaun McWilliams replaces Hildeberto Pereira.
Attempt blocked. Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gboly Ariyibi (Northampton Town).
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town).
Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town).
Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Gboly Ariyibi replaces Boris Mathis.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Omar Beckles.
Attempt missed. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 1. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryn Morris following a set piece situation.
Booking
Joe Bunney (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Bunney (Northampton Town).
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dismissal
Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Dismissal
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Kevin Luckassen replaces Kevin van Veen.