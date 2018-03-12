BBC Sport - Stoke 0-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola 'so happy' with performance
Guardiola 'so happy' with Man City performance
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is "so happy" after his side's 2-0 Premier League win away at Stoke restores their 16-point lead at the top of the league and leaves them them just two wins away from clinching the title.
