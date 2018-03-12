BBC Sport - Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill 'hoping' eligibility row with IFA can be resolved

Martin O'Neill 'hoping' eligibility row can be resolved

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is hopeful relations between the Irish FA and the Football Association of Ireland can be improved.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says he has been seeking a meeting with his counterpart for 'more than eight months' in an effort to address his concerns about underage footballers choosing to change their international allegiance.

As he arrived at the Brandywell for Derry City's first game at their redeveloped stadium, Martin O'Neill told BBC NI he would welcome a meeting.

"I would be hoping that we would be able to sit down at some stage or other and have a conversation over it," said the Republic boss. "But again I would reiterate the point I made last week, it is very much the player's choice what ever age he happens to be."

Top videos

Video

Martin O'Neill 'hoping' eligibility row can be resolved

Video

Guardiola 'so happy' with Man City performance

Video

Watch: Gold medallist's spectacular celebration fail

Video

Carragher sorry for 'awful behaviour'

Video

Jamie Carragher caught on camera 'spitting' from his car

  • From the section News
Video

Carragher will 'apologise again' for spitting incident

Video

So who is the worst Premier League manager ever, Jose?

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Lambert 'delighted' by Stoke spirit

Video

Archive: When Carrick lit up England's midfield

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired