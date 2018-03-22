Turkey v Republic of Ireland (Fri)

Uncapped Republic pair Scott Hogan and Enda Stevens are possible debutants on Friday

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill is set to give several new players a chance in Friday's friendly with Turkey in Antalya.

The 25-man squad includes eight uncapped players with many of the bigger names left at home.

The game is also likely to see the return of captain Seamus Coleman to international action almost a year after surgery on a double leg-break.

The Republic have lost just two of their 13 encounters against Turkey.

Aaron McCarey, Kieran O'Hara, Matt Doherty, Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Enda Stevens and Scott Hogan are aiming for a first Republic cap.

Everton full-back Coleman never feared he would not return to his best after fracturing both the bones in his lower leg in a challenge by Wales defender Neil Taylor in March last year.

Seamus Coleman takes a break from training in Antalya as he prepares to make his comeback

"That never crossed my mind, not from day one," said the 29-year-old.

"I knew that if I did everything I was told and did all the work I needed to do in the gym that I'd be back on the football pitch."

Republic boss O'Neill is delighted to see Coleman back in the fold.

"I sometimes think he doesn't know himself how influential he is, not only in the dressing room but obviously on the field of play, that's the main part," he said.

"It almost goes without saying that we missed him. Had he been fit, I think we may have made it [to the World Cup], who knows? He would have given us a much better opportunity.

"I've said to him - I'd rather say it when he's not in the room - he's an absolutely world-class player."