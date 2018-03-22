Scotland v Costa Rica

Defender Charlie Mulgrew will captain Scotland on Friday

Charlie Mulgrew will captain Scotland in Friday's friendly with Costa Rica at Hampden Park.

The Blackburn Rovers defender, 32, will win his 33rd cap in Glasgow.

Former skipper Scott Brown announced his international retirement last month, while Darren Fletcher, another regular captain, has not been selected.

"Charlie is a natural choice," said manager Alex McLeish. "It's for this game, we will see what happens in the next game."

McLeish, beginning his second spell in charge of the national side, added: "We want him to help the young kids round about him. Charlie is a good leader and he deserves to be captain."

Scotland travel to Hungary for another friendly next week.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is expected to feature, having been called up for the first time.

Swansea striker Oli McBurnie, Wolves full-back Barry Douglas, Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna and Celtic defender Jack Hendry are the other new faces looking to impress McLeish.

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald, Jamie Murphy, on loan at Rangers, and goalkeeper Jordan Archer are uncapped players who have been in previous squads.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, Rangers centre-back Russell Martin and Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch withdrew from the original squad through injury, with Hendry a late call up.