West Ham fans to vote on whether to hold protest march against owners

West Ham fans made several incursions on to the pitch during Saturday's game

A leading West Ham supporters' group will vote this month on whether to reinstate plans for a protest march against the club's owners.

The cancellation of a march on Saturday was claimed as one of the triggers for crowd trouble against Burnley.

The West Ham United Independent Supporters Association will ballot members on 31 March.

Chairman Mark Walker said: "If the majority of members want a march, it is our obligation to do that."

Newham Council and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, have both joined the condemnation of the angry scenes.

These included fans running on to the pitch during the game and West Ham's co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold being advised to leave the directors' box for their own safety as crowds gathered to shout abuse.

Sullivan was hit by a coin thrown at the directors' box, although he was not injured.

Khan called the scenes "disgraceful" while Newham Council said it was "urgently reviewing the safety management plans, procedures and staffing" at London Stadium.

West Ham expect to issue a number of banning orders later this week, once they have identified the culprits.

It is understood the club want a significant police presence at their five remaining home games this season, starting with the Premier League game against Southampton on 31 March, although, under the terms of their agreement at the stadium, it would be LS185, the body that runs the stadium, which would pay for it.

Walker said: "A lot of people were geared up to express their disappointment.

"I don't think you will see a repeat of that going forward but that is only if the supporters are given the opportunity they want to express how they feel about the board."