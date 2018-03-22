Argentina v Italy

Media playback is not supported on this device Messi hat-trick fires Argentina to World Cup

Argentina star Lionel Messi can "carry the team on his shoulders" at this year's World Cup in Russia, according to manager Jorge Sampaoli.

Messi has won every honour with his club side Barcelona but time is running out on an elusive World Cup.

In Brazil four years ago, Messi was named the best player but his side were beaten in the final by Germany.

"This is going to be his team," Sampaoli said, before his side's friendly against Italy on Friday.

"Messi is the best of all and is in a stage of maturity that can he can carry the team on his shoulders. It is more his team than mine."

Messi scored a hat-trick in the final qualifying game against Ecuador to secure Argentina's place at in Russia.

Team news - Surprises for both sides

In-form Serie A strikers Paulo Dybala of Juventus and Inter Milan skipper Mauro Icardi have been left out by Argentina. While Manchester City's Sergio Aguero misses out because of a knee problem.

Sampaoli added: "It's complicated for Dybala to get used to our style. We couldn't improve his performance and we have to evaluate if the current players are better than Paulo or if we have to keep working with Paulo to improve his performances."

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon reversed his decision to retire when the country failed to qualify for the World Cup and has been included by interim boss Luigi di Biagio.

There is no place for Nice striker Mario Balotelli and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out through injury.