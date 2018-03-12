Phil Brown: Swindon appoint former Derby, Hull, Preston & Southend boss as manager

Phil Brown is just two games short of 500 games as a Football League manager

Swindon Town have appointed former Derby County, Hull City and Preston North End boss Phil Brown as manager until the end of the season.

The 58-year-old has been without a job since leaving League One side Southend United in January.

Swindon are ninth in League Two - two places outside the play-offs - with 10 games remaining.

They have have been without a manager since David Flitcroft departed for Mansfield Town on 1 March.

Matt Taylor, who will remain at the Wiltshire club as part of Brown's coaching set-up. took charge for Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Cheltenham Town.

Brown will begin with a trip to 14th-placed Cambridge United on Saturday.

"We have a 10-game season now," he said. "It's really a snapshot of what football is all about. This is an opportunity to get the club promoted.

"The lure of the play-offs and possible promotion was a big attraction for me, as was the sales pitch from the chairman. Lee Power outlined what he wants for the club and the ambition.

"Swindon, as a club, have been a sleeping giant for years now. They have a fantastic history with some great names to have played or managed here."

The County Ground managers

Former Bolton Wanderers right-back Brown, formerly Sam Allardyce's number two, becomes Swindon's ninth manager in seven years.

Since Danny Wilson left in March 2011, they have had:

Paul Hart (57 days)

Paolo di Canio (one year and nine months)

Kevin MacDonald (103 days)

Mark Cooper (one year and nine months)

Martin Ling (58 days)

Luke Williams (16 months)

David Flitcroft (nine months).

Fabrizio Piccareta, Power and Taylor have also taken caretaker charge in separate short-term spells.