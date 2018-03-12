Phil Brown: Swindon appoint former Derby, Hull, Preston & Southend boss as manager
Swindon Town have appointed former Derby County, Hull City and Preston North End boss Phil Brown as manager until the end of the season.
The 58-year-old has been without a job since leaving League One side Southend United in January.
Swindon are ninth in League Two - two places outside the play-offs - with 10 games remaining.
They have have been without a manager since David Flitcroft departed for Mansfield Town on 1 March.
Matt Taylor, who will remain at the Wiltshire club as part of Brown's coaching set-up. took charge for Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Cheltenham Town.
Brown will begin with a trip to 14th-placed Cambridge United on Saturday.
"We have a 10-game season now," he said. "It's really a snapshot of what football is all about. This is an opportunity to get the club promoted.
"The lure of the play-offs and possible promotion was a big attraction for me, as was the sales pitch from the chairman. Lee Power outlined what he wants for the club and the ambition.
"Swindon, as a club, have been a sleeping giant for years now. They have a fantastic history with some great names to have played or managed here."
The County Ground managers
Former Bolton Wanderers right-back Brown, formerly Sam Allardyce's number two, becomes Swindon's ninth manager in seven years.
Since Danny Wilson left in March 2011, they have had:
- Paul Hart (57 days)
- Paolo di Canio (one year and nine months)
- Kevin MacDonald (103 days)
- Mark Cooper (one year and nine months)
- Martin Ling (58 days)
- Luke Williams (16 months)
- David Flitcroft (nine months).
Fabrizio Piccareta, Power and Taylor have also taken caretaker charge in separate short-term spells.