Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Besiktas1Bayern Munich3

Besiktas 1-3 Bayern Munich (agg 1-8)

Thiago celebrates his opening goal
Thiago's opening strike was Bayern Munich's 100th goal in all competitions this season

Bayern Munich reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the seventh successive year with a thumping victory over Besiktas.

The German champions led 5-0 on aggregate after the first leg, and Thiago's early goal in Istanbul extended their advantage.

A Gokhan Gonul own goal immediately after half-time doubled Bayern's lead, before Vagner Love pulled one back.

Sandro Wagner wrapped up a comfortable win for Bayern with a tap-in.

Besiktas - the first Turkish side to win a Champions League group - fielded six players aged 30 or older.

They started stronger than Bayern but it was the visitors who had the first chance when David Alaba's free-kick was palmed low into the path of Thomas Muller, but he sliced over.

Thiago broke the deadlock with a simple tap-in from Muller's perfectly weighted cross, quelling Besiktas' early energy with his second Champions League goal of the season.

But he lasted just 35 minutes before being substituted.

Vagner Love
Vagner Love celebrates scoring a consolation goal for Besiktas

Bayern extended their lead moments after the start of the second half when Turkey international Gonul flicked the ball into his own net from a Rafinha cross.

Besiktas improved and were rewarded when they pulled a goal back following a mistake in the Bayern defence, Love slotting into the bottom corner past Sven Ulreich for his first Champions League goal since 2011.

They could have had a second just minutes later when Mustafa Pektemek's shot from close range was deflected behind by Alaba.

But Bayern scored their third of the night with six minutes remaining when substitute Wagner chested a deflected cross into an empty net.

Line-ups

Besiktas

  • 29Zengin
  • 77Gönül
  • 20Uysal
  • 12Medel
  • 88Erkin
  • 18ArslanSubstituted forHutchinsonat 60'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 10OzyakupBooked at 71mins
  • 7Quaresma
  • 11Pektemek
  • 17LensSubstituted forSouza Conceiçãoat 60'minutes
  • 30da SouzaSubstituted forBabelat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Agosto Ramírez
  • 3Adriano
  • 8Babel
  • 9Negredo
  • 13Hutchinson
  • 14Aksoy
  • 94Souza Conceição

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 13RafinhaBooked at 63mins
  • 17BoatengBooked at 42mins
  • 5HummelsBooked at 37minsSubstituted forSüleat 45'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 23Vidal
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forRodríguezat 35'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forWagnerat 68'minutes
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 4Süle
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 14Bernat
  • 19Rudy
  • 22Starke
  • 32Kimmich
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
36,885

Match Stats

Home TeamBesiktasAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Besiktas 1, FC Bayern München 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Besiktas 1, FC Bayern München 3.

Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oguzhan Ozyakup (Besiktas).

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Anderson Talisca (Besiktas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gökhan Gönül with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Anderson Talisca (Besiktas) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caner Erkin.

Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Attempt blocked. Gary Medel (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).

Ryan Babel (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Besiktas 1, FC Bayern München 3. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Mustafa Pektemek (Besiktas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caner Erkin.

Attempt saved. Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup.

Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).

Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).

Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).

Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Rafinha.

Substitution

Substitution, Besiktas. Ryan Babel replaces Vágner Love because of an injury.

Booking

Oguzhan Ozyakup (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oguzhan Ozyakup (Besiktas).

Attempt saved. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Robert Lewandowski.

Attempt blocked. Anderson Talisca (Besiktas) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

Vágner Love (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Caner Erkin (Besiktas) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card.

Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas).

Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mustafa Pektemek (Besiktas).

Booking

Rafinha (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the left wing.

