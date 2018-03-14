Besiktas 1-3 Bayern Munich (agg 1-8)

Thiago's opening strike was Bayern Munich's 100th goal in all competitions this season

Bayern Munich reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the seventh successive year with a thumping victory over Besiktas.

The German champions led 5-0 on aggregate after the first leg, and Thiago's early goal in Istanbul extended their advantage.

A Gokhan Gonul own goal immediately after half-time doubled Bayern's lead, before Vagner Love pulled one back.

Sandro Wagner wrapped up a comfortable win for Bayern with a tap-in.

Besiktas - the first Turkish side to win a Champions League group - fielded six players aged 30 or older.

They started stronger than Bayern but it was the visitors who had the first chance when David Alaba's free-kick was palmed low into the path of Thomas Muller, but he sliced over.

Thiago broke the deadlock with a simple tap-in from Muller's perfectly weighted cross, quelling Besiktas' early energy with his second Champions League goal of the season.

But he lasted just 35 minutes before being substituted.

Vagner Love celebrates scoring a consolation goal for Besiktas

Bayern extended their lead moments after the start of the second half when Turkey international Gonul flicked the ball into his own net from a Rafinha cross.

Besiktas improved and were rewarded when they pulled a goal back following a mistake in the Bayern defence, Love slotting into the bottom corner past Sven Ulreich for his first Champions League goal since 2011.

They could have had a second just minutes later when Mustafa Pektemek's shot from close range was deflected behind by Alaba.

But Bayern scored their third of the night with six minutes remaining when substitute Wagner chested a deflected cross into an empty net.