Neil Warnock: Cardiff's fixture scheduling is 'pathetic'

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he intends to write to the EFL after labelling his Championship side's fixture demands as "pathetic."

Cardiff, bidding for promotion to the Premier League, are due to face Burton Albion on the Friday following this month's international break.

"I think we're going to have to write to the Football League," said Warnock.

"No team going for promotion should play on a Friday coming back off the international break, it's pathetic."

He added: "We've got lads playing on the Wednesday night and we're playing Burton on the Friday night? It's absolutely ridiculous."

Cardiff, currently second in the Championship, could have six players on international duty from next week.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is one of the six who could be in action as the Philippines face Tajikistan in Manila on Tuesday, 27 March - three days before the visit of Nigel Clough's Burton to Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, 30 March.

Callum Paterson has scored in each of Cardiff's last two games - against Birmingam and Barnsley.

Marko Grujic has been named in the Serbia squad that will play Nigeria in Barnet on the same night whilst Callum Paterson has been selected by Scotland, who are due to play Hungary in Budapest on the Tuesday.

Warnock has seen his squad severely stretched by injuries in recent weeks and following the 3-2 weekend win over Birmingham he spoke of his displeasure of the Burton game being scheduled a day earlier than rivals.

"I wish those people would come and train with me while they're [arranging] that," he continued.

"They haven't got a clue what they're doing. I know we're ruled by television, but they've got to [have a] bit of common sense.

"I've got lads coming back from Hungary on a Wednesday night and then they're playing Friday night. You wouldn't put your animals through that. It's ridiculous."

Cardiff face Brentford at Griffin Park on Tuesday before Sunday's visit to Pride Park to take on fellow promotion-chasers Derby County ahead of the international break.