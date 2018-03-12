Manchester United v Sevilla

Paul Pogba could be forced to sit out a second successive match through injury

BBC coverage

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday he did not know whether midfielder Paul Pogba would return for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Sevilla.

Pogba has returned to training after missing Saturday's 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool.

Forward Anthony Martial could return at Old Trafford after missing two matches.

The first leg in Seville finished 0-0, thanks largely to a superb first-half save from United's David de Gea.

The Red Devils will be without defenders Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind, and midfielder Ander Herrera.

And Tuesday's game could come too soon for striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is regaining fitness after almost three months out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Michael Carrick will hope to be included after confirming on Monday that he will retire at the end of the season.

Sevilla will be without defender Sebastien Corchia, while Daniel Carrico is also a doubt.

Former Manchester City winger Jesus Navas is unlikely to make the squad as he recovers from injury.

The Spanish side had the better of the first leg, but a combination of De Gea's saves and poor finishing left them frustrated.

United, who were playing their first Champions League knockout game in four years, have won 15 of their 18 home games so far this season.

"I think it is a very difficult match," said Mourinho. "We are going to try to prove that we are better [than the first leg]."

Match facts

Head-to-head

70% of away sides who draw the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie 0-0 end up progressing to the next round (21/30).

United have only lost one of their past nine home Champions League games against Spanish sides (W5 D3) - against Real Madrid at this stage in 2012-13.

United have not managed to score more than one goal in any of their past 15 Champions League encounters with Spanish opposition (seven goals in total).

Mourinho has only lost seven of his previous 69 Champions League home games as manager (W48 D14), though five of those were against Spanish opposition.

Manchester United

Starting with the 2011 final, United have won only one of their past eight Champions League knockout games (D3 L4).

Only Barcelona (two) have conceded fewer goals in this season's Champions League than United (three).

In 11 full seasons as manager in the Champions League, Mourinho has reached the quarter-finals eight times, falling only at this stage in 2005-06, 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Sevilla