Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Queen of the South v Dundee United
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 24Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 3Marshall
- 10Thomas
- 14Jacobs
- 8Rankin
- 12Thomson
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 6Cameron
- 9Lyle
- 15Todorov
- 17Murray
- 18Fergusson
- 23Beerman
- 34Lyle
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 4Durnan
- 5Quinn
- 3Scobbie
- 2MurdochBooked at 18mins
- 16Flood
- 11King
- 12Stanton
- 17Robson
- 9Mikkelsen
- 28Smith
Substitutes
- 7McMullan
- 8McDonald
- 14Edjenguele
- 15Slater
- 21Mehmet
- 24Gillespie
- 38Chalmers
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 1. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Willo Flood.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 0. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Mercer.
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Hand ball by Billy King (Dundee United).
Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
