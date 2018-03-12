Jamie Carragher: Former Liverpool defender suspended by Sky Sports after spitting incident

Media playback is not supported on this device Carragher will 'apologise again' for spitting incident

Jamie Carragher has been suspended by Sky Sports after a video showed the former England and Liverpool defender spitting towards a girl in a car from his own vehicle.

The television pundit had been covering Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Manchester United for Sky on Saturday.

He apologised but Sky said it "takes this matter extremely seriously and strongly condemns Jamie's actions".

It added they had "made that clear to him in person" and "suspended him".

The statement added: "It falls well below the standards we expect of our people."

The video of the incident, obtained by the Mirror, shows Carragher react by spitting at a car after being "goaded".

A Danish television channel has also pulled Carragher from its coverage of Manchester United's Champions League game against Sevilla at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

In the video, Carragher exchanges waves with the girl's dad. Carragher then winds down his window while the girl's dad winds down his passenger side window. The dad can then be heard shouting: "Unlucky Jamie lad. Two, one."

Carragher reacts by leaning out of his window and spitting towards the car, hitting the girl, who is sitting in the front passenger seat.

On Sunday night he apologised on Twitter and said that while he was "goaded three/four times while being filmed" and there was "no excuse".

Carragher has been a regular TV pundit since his retirement from football in 2013

Carragher was supposed to be acting as a pundit for Danish television channel TV3 Sport, which is part of the Modern Times Group media company, for Manchester United's Champions League game at home to Sevilla on Tuesday.

However, he has been pulled from their coverage as they investigate the spitting incident, with MTG Sport executive vice-president Peter Norrelund saying they had sent an employee to speak to Carragher before deciding what further action to take.

"I want to listen to his version. With the impact of story there was no need to send him to Old Trafford for the game," said Norrelund.