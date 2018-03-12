BBC Sport - 'I did not attack FAI' - NI manager O'Neill
'I did not attack FAI' - NI manager O'Neill
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill clarifies his comments from last week when he claimed the FAI targets Catholic players to switch allegiance to the Republic.
In a statement on Monday he said that he will meet with Republic of Ireland counterpart Martin O'Neill to discuss the issue.
Michael O'Neill added that while he did not attack the Football Association of Ireland, he was critical with how it communicated with the Irish FA.
