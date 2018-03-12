BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Marcus Rashford would 'learn how to lose' under Frank de Boer

So who is the worst Premier League manager ever, Jose?

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Frank de Boer is the "worst manager in Premier League history" and Marcus Rashford would "lose every game" if he played under the Dutchman.

The Portuguese criticised De Boer, who had said on BT Sport that "it is a pity" Rashford plays under Mourinho.

De Boer was sacked as Crystal Palace manager this season after losing all of his opening four league games.

READ MORE: De Boer worst top-flight boss - Mourinho

