Gylfi Sigurdsson: Everton midfielder to see knee specialist

Gylfi Sigurdsson has created 38 goalscoring chances in the Premier League for Everton this season, 13 more than any other player for the club.

Everton's record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson will see a specialist to confirm the extent of a knee injury amid fears his season could be over.

The Iceland midfielder completed Everton's 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday but may have damaged ligaments, putting his World Cup participation in doubt.

He may be out for "several weeks", his club said in a statement.

Sigurdsson, 28, joined the Blues from Swansea for £45m last August.

He is due to have the problem assessed on Monday evening to determine the severity of the injury. If he is ruled out for the rest of Everton's campaign, it would throw into doubt his chances of featuring in Iceland's first World Cup in Russia this summer.

His brother Olafur Mar Sigurdsson told Icelandic media the player had damaged the joint of his right knee.

Sigurdsson's injury represents a significant blow to Everton, who are hoping to finish the season on a positive note after a disappointing start.

He endured a difficult opening to his Toffees career but his fortunes have improved since Sam Allardyce replaced Ronald Koeman in late November.

He has scored five of his seven goals in his 17 matches since then and no Everton player has created more goalscoring opportunities than Sigurdsson.