Odsonne Edouard: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers so impressed with striker

Odsonne Edouard's second-half strike secured a 3-2 win for Celtic at Ibrox

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says on-loan striker Odsonne Edouard is among the best youths he has ever coached.

The 20-year-old, at Celtic for a season from Paris St-Germain, took his tally to eight goals for the club with the winner against Rangers on Sunday.

"He is one of the best young players I have worked with - his movement, his touch, his all-round play," Rodgers told CelticTV.

"He made himself a hero with the Celtic supporters, which is great for him."

Edouard, a France youth international, has made nine starts for Celtic and 14 substitute appearances since joining in the summer.

He had been on the pitch for just two minutes when he produced a fantastic curling strike to seal Celtic's 3-2 win over Rangers, a result that took the champions and Scottish Premiership leaders nine points clear of their city rivals.

"It was a brilliant finish," Rodgers added of Edouard's winner, which added to goals from Tom Rogic and Moussa Dembele.

"We were able to exploit the space in behind. He shows great feet and he is a big, big talent, the boy.

"He hasn't had a regular run but when he has played, look at his goals to games ratio."