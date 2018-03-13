Scotland can rely on Scott McKenna, says Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

Scott McKenna (left) could make his senior Scotland debut this month

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says Scott McKenna "won't let anybody down" if called upon by Scotland.

Defender McKenna, 21, is one of nine uncapped players in the squad announced by Scotland head coach Alex McLeish on Monday.

Having been capped at under-21 level, the centre-back could make his senior international debut against Costa Rica or Hungary later this month.

"He's ready for it, I feel that," said McInnes.

"If Alex decides to play him and involve him in the games then he won't let anybody down.

"It's a fantastic reward for him. He's just getting better and better and I know Alex was at the game on Saturday [the 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle] and he never put a foot wrong. He was very good on Saturday and he's been very good in the majority of games he's played.

"I think Scott has still got a lot to do and he doesn't think he's the finished article, as none of us do, but he's certainly showing a lot of the attributes and I include the mental strength of dealing with any situation.

"I think he's got that in his favour as well as all the physical attributes, which is a bit more obvious."

McKenna is one of three current Aberdeen players in the Scotland squad for the friendlies against Costa Rica (home, 23 March) and Hungary (away, 27 March).

Kenny McLean, loaned back to the Dons after joining Norwich City in January, and Ryan Christie, who is on loan at Pittodrie from Celtic, retain their places in the national squad.

"I work with my players closely, I'm really fond of them and I know how the burning desire to be involved with the national team is there, clearly," added McInnes.

"So, I want them to be rewarded for what they're giving me.

"Any concerns about injuries would be superseded by the fact I would just have been really pleased for my players to be involved.

"I know how important it is for each and every one of them to be involved with Scotland - whether it's friendlies, whether it's qualifiers, whether it's these friendlies, whether it's at the end of the season, my players will available if selected."