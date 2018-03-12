Kilmarnock v Aberdeen: Replay not season-defining, insists Derek McInnes

Aberdeen were held to a 0-0 draw by Partick Thistle on Saturday

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists Tuesday's Scottish Cup replay with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park will not be "season-defining".

Last year's Scottish Cup finalists and league runners-up are currently third in the Premiership.

Killie fought back to draw 1-1 with the Dons in the original quarter-final tie.

"We've just got to do all we can to make sure it goes our way and I'm confident we can get the job done," said McInnes.

"There's still a lot of points to be gained in the league.

"It's not a season-defining game tomorrow but I think for the perception of it, I think it'll help us going into the league form if we can get the win tomorrow. We've got to give the supporters a lift."

The winner of Tuesday's tie will face Motherwell in April's semi-final, the match televised live by BBC Scotland.

"It gives us a real opportunity to have a really successful campaign, the cup," McInnes said. "As it will for Kilmarnock, they'll be seeing it the exact same way. As will Motherwell and anybody left in the cup will see it exactly that way.

"[We're] against a team in good form so with that in mind, we can't expect to go down there and be anything other than somewhere near our best to try and get through into the semi-final. What a brilliant opportunity for us."

Midfielder Kenny McLean, who has been loaned back to Aberdeen for the rest of the season after signing for Norwich City during the January transfer window, is eager to end his time with the Dons "on a high".

"It's all about getting the win, there's no other outcome for us," McLean said of Tuesday's game.

McLean was part of the Aberdeen team that lost to Celtic in last season's Scottish Cup final

"We disappointed in the previous cup so I think we really owe it to ourselves, to the manager and to the fans, everybody involved with the club, to take the club back to Hampden and it's where we should be.

"We've got a massive hurdle in front of us. Kilmarnock will be right up for it I'm sure but it's up to us to go out there and get the win.

"When I signed back here on loan when I went to Norwich, that was the first thing that was mentioned - going out on a high at Hampden.

"That's what I want to do. Everybody wants to finish the season as the last game at Hampden and I'm no different. It just makes me want it that bit more knowing it's my last game, possibly my last game for Aberdeen.

"To go out on a high in that way would be pretty exceptional."