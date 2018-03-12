Jamal Lewis and Conor Hazard handed first call-ups for Northern Ireland

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta challenges Norwich City's Jamal Lewis in the FA Cup replay at Stamford Bridge

Jamal Lewis and Conor Hazard are new faces in the Northern Ireland squad for the friendly against South Korea in Belfast later this month.

Norwich defender Lewis and goalkeeper Hazard, who is on loan at Falkirk from Celtic, are part of a 24-man party named by boss Michael O'Neill.

West Brom midfielder Chris Brunt is taking a break from international football and misses the game.

NI boss Michael O'Neill has urged Brunt not to make any hasty decisions.

In-form Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg is another notable absentee after scoring seven goals in his last nine club games.

O'Neill said on Monday that he, along with Wigan boss Paul Cook, believes it best that Grigg remains with his club as there are League One matches on the same date as the friendly.

Queen's Park Rangers forward Paul Smyth also misses out as he will be with the U21s for their European qualifier against Spain.

Lewis, 20, scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser for Norwich in their FA Cup replay defeat by Chelsea in January.

It will be O'Neill's first game since signing a new Northern Ireland contract last month.

It will also be Northern Ireland's first match since their World Cup play-off defeat by Switzerland in November.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Trevor Carson (Motherwell), Conor Hazard (Falkirk on loan)

Defenders: Aaron Hughes (Hearts), Gareth McAuley (West Brom), Jonny Evans (West Brom), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Conor McLaughlin (Millwall), Lee Hodson (Rangers), Paddy McNair (Sunderland), Jamal Lewis (Norwich City)

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Southampton), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Oliver Norwood (Fulham on loan), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Hearts), Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic), Jamie Ward (Cardiff City on loan), Conor Washington (QPR), Liam Boyce (Burton Albion)