BBC Sport - Tommy Charlton: Walking footballer aims to make famous brothers proud

Charlton - I will make brothers proud

Tommy Charlton, younger brother of 1966 World Cup winners Jack and Sir Bobby, wants to do them proud as he tries to win selection for the Walking Football World Cup.

Charlton, 71, was part of England's trials for the competition, which takes place in 2020.

Former Liverpool left-back Alan Kennedy, who won five First Division titles and two European Cups with the Reds between 1978 and 1984, also took part in Burnley on Saturday at the age of 63.

