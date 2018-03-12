Irish Cup quarter-finals: Reds 'buzzing' for Linfield showdown

Cliftonville midfielder Liam Bagnall gets to grips with Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray hopes his team can build on the weekend win over Crusaders when they meet Linfield in the Irish Cup quarter-finals.

The Reds secured an impressive 3-1 victory over the Premiership leaders and north Belfast rivals at Solitude.

"The players are buzzing for Tuesday night - it's a massive, massive game for us," said Gray.

"If they deliver a display like they did on Saturday I would be confident we'd be in a position to win."

He added: "We will be doing everything we can to get the players fresh and recharged for the Linfield game."

It's a last chance of silverware this season for Cliftonville and holders Linfield, who could be without striker Andrew Waterworth because of a back injury.

It is one of three quarter-finals on Tuesday night - all originally postponed on 3 March because of frozen pitches.

Ballymena United host Championship side Larne while Premiership title challengers Coleraine take on Glentoran at the Showgrounds.

"With the Glens now managed by Ronnie McFall it brings a difference edge to their team," said Bannsiders manager Oran Kearney.

"You can see the effect he's had already - we're under no illusion about how tough it's going to be and what's at stake."

Loughgall are already through to the semi-finals thanks to their shock 2-1 victory over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

The semi-final draw will be made live on Radio Ulster MW after the completion of the three quarter-finals.