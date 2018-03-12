Moses Makasi: West Ham youngster wants run in Plymouth Argyle side after first goal
Moses Makasi says he hopes he can establish himself in the Plymouth Argyle midfield after scoring on his full English Football League debut.
The 22-year-old, who is on loan from Premier League side West Ham until the end of the season, opened the scoring as the Pilgrims drew 1-1 at Fleetwood.
Makasi came into the side after Antoni Sarcevic was ruled out with a groin problem that has required surgery.
"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time," Makasi told BBC Devon.
Makasi - who has played six times for West Ham's Under-23's in the EFL Trophy over the past two seasons - had made just one substitute appearance for the Pilgrims since joining on January transfer deadline day.
"I thought to myself that I'd be having a bit more game time, but you've just got to knuckle down and keep working and be patient," Makasi added.
"Hopefully I took my chance, but we'll see next week if I'm in the team.
"I'd like to think I took my chance with my goal, but there's still a lot more to come and it is up to me to show the Plymouth Argyle fans what I've got.
"Hopefully I'll get a run of games, but I've got to work hard on the training field and stay humble."
Paddy Madden's second half equaliser denied in-form Plymouth a seventh successive League One victory, a run which has taken them into the play-off positions.